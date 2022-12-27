BBB Accredited Business
Duncan Commentary: Dennis Allen’s job is safe with the Saints

By Jeff Duncan
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The 2022 NFL regular season has two weeks left. As usual, a handful of head coaching jobs are expected to open this offseason.

The Colts and Panthers fired their coaches in midseason, and the Broncos gave Nathaniel Hackett his walking papers on Monday.

A few more jobs are sure to open in the weeks ahead.

One that won’t be opening, though, is the Saints.

My sources say Dennis Allen’s job is safe. Despite the disappointing season, management and ownership are fully behind him returning as head coach next year.

Allen is in the first year of a four-year deal he signed in February. Cutting him loose at this point would be cost-prohibitive and completely out of character for general manager Mickey Loomis and owner Gayle Benson.

Both like and respect Allen. They want nothing more than for him to succeed. And while the season didn’t turn out like anyone expected, team officials are happy with the fight the team showed in back-to-back wins against the Falcons and Browns.

The Saints haven’t played all that well for Allen this season. But they have played hard for him, and that’s not insignificant in a trying season.

While a lot of people would like to see Sean Payton return to the sidelines next year, it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen in New Orleans. At least not in 2023.

