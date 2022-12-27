BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man, woman, car sought in killing of New Orleans comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell

From left, Darryl Love and Tralana Humphrey have been named as 'persons of interest' whom NOPD...
From left, Darryl Love and Tralana Humphrey have been named as 'persons of interest' whom NOPD homicide detectives want to find and question in connection with the Dec. 23 shooting death of comedian Brandon 'Boogie B.' Montrell outside a New Orleans Rouses grocery store.(Photos provided by NOPD)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating two persons of interest and a vehicle in connection with the killing of comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell.

Montrell was slain near a grocery store on Dec. 23 in the 700 block of Baronne Street, authorities say.

Police are looking for 24-year-old Darryl Love and a 2019 silver Nissan Altima with license plate 488EXW in connection to Montrell’s killing. The NOPD also is seeking Tralana Tanyell Humphrey, age undisclosed.

The NOPD said Love and Humphrey are not wanted as criminal suspects at this time, but for questioning because detectives believe they have information vital to the investigation.

The NOPD is hoping to track down a 2019 silver Nissan Altima- License Plate # 488EXW in...
The NOPD is hoping to track down a 2019 silver Nissan Altima- License Plate # 488EXW in connection to the fatal shooting of comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell.(NOPD)

News of Montrell’s death spread widely across social media.

Montrell was popular on TikTok and Instagram for his “Hood History” series on events and people in New Orleans.

Another person of interest -- Ricky Cowart -- has been located, the NOPD said Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Love or Humphrey is urged to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans police said local DJ Stephen Duvernois hasn't been seen since early Friday (Dec. 16).
Local DJ reported missing by New Orleans police
Comedian Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell was identified by family members as the 43-year-old man...
Comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell identified as man slain outside New Orleans grocery store
New Orleans police investigated the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man Friday (Dec. 23) in the...
Man fatally shot outside downtown New Orleans grocery store
New Orleans police are seeking to identify and locate these suspects -- considered to be armed...
NOPD releases photos of suspects, vehicle in Friday’s grocery store killing
The Hammond Fire Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in...
Suspect wanted in Hammond Walmart fire on Christmas Eve

Latest News

From left, Emmy winner Darren Criss and pop star Joey Fatone were announced Tuesday (Dec. 27)...
Krewe of Orpheus announces 2023 Lundi Gras parade monarchs, theme
Comedian Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell was identified by family members as the 43-year-old man...
Comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell identified as man slain outside New Orleans grocery store
Kyle Aucoin-Melohn, a former theater instructor at Destrehan High School, has been arrested for...
Former Destrehan High theater instructor accused of molesting student
Saints are riding a two-game win streak
Duncan Commentary: Dennis Allen will be back as the Saints head coach in 2023