One more cool day before above-normal temps move in

Highs will trend back to the 70s moving forward
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If you’re a fan of warm weather, the pattern moving forward as we start to look into 2023 is certainly one you will enjoy.

Today will be our last “cool” day as a chilly start this morning will give way to a sunny and nice afternoon. Highs stay in the 50s so it won’t be warm by any means but the bright sun does make for a comfortable feel. Tonight expect us to dip back into the 30s on the North Shore with 40s south of the lake.

Moving forward it will be noticeably warmer as highs return to the 70s and stay there through at least the first few days of the New Year. The flip back to the 70s will also come with increasing humidity as the week progresses. Not only will the humidity increase but storm chances return come Friday and some of that rain may linger into New Year’s Eve on Saturday.

For now, I think we ring in the New Year dry as any rain chances on New Year’s Eve look to be from the morning into the afternoon. By the evening hours things will settle down and skies will start to dry out. The humidity and warmth will stick around so don’t be surprised if it’s one of those foggy/smokey midnight celebrations.

Plenty of 70s stay on the board through New Year’s Day right on into the first week of 2023.

