Short-handed Pelicans make short work of Pacers, 113-93

Despite the absence of several key players, the Pelicans (21-12) won their third straight game Monday (Dec. 26).(MGN Online)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Naji Marshall scored a career-high 22 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans extended their winning streak to three games, beating the Indiana Pacers, 113-93, on Monday night (Dec. 26).

C.J. McCollum added 19 points for New Orleans, which was missing top scorer Zion Williamson along with Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III.

Rookie Bennedict Mathurin led the Pacers with 15 points in 22 minutes off the bench. Myles Turner scored 14 points for Indiana.

New Orleans had its best first-half defensive effort of the season, holding Indiana to 38 points on 14 baskets. The Pelicans led 57-38 at the break and maintained a double-digit advantage for the rest of the game.

New Orleans forced 13 turnovers by Indiana and outrebounded the Pacers 54-36.

Trailing 18-9 midway through the first quarter, the Pelicans took control with a 13-0 run, holding the Pacers scoreless the final 5:30 of the quarter to take a 24-18 lead.

New Orleans had a 15-0 run in the second quarter to push the advantage to 43-23 and never looked back.

The Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton, who scored a career-high 43 points in a win over Miami on Friday night, was held to 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting.

Valanciunas became the 88th player in NBA history and one of 12 active players to reach 300 career points/rebounds double-doubles.

Notes: The Pelicans used their 10th different starting lineup of the season. ... Prior to the game, Coach Willie Green said the team wanted Williamson to get a full practice in before he returns to play. He has missed three straight games because of health and safety protocols. ... The Pels play host to Minnesota on Wednesday night.

