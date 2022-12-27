BBB Accredited Business
Warming trend continues but storms move in at the end of the week

Flooding rainfall possible Friday
Rain chances this week
Rain chances this week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The warm up continues this week, and a storm system brings us rain by Friday.

Temperatures continue to heat up through midweek with morning lows Wednesday in the 30s and 40s, climbing to the high 60s later in the afternoon. Cloud cover will continue to increase through the day.

Thursday winds will shift from the south along with a warm front moving through the region. A few showers are possible along this feature.

Behind the warm front, the main system will move through Friday into Saturday morning bringing slow-moving storms. These storms could drop 1 to 3 inches of rainfall across the area leading to localized flooding.

Rain will move out of the region by Saturday afternoon, leaving us dry in time for New Years Eve festivities. Temperatures behind the system will remain above-normal in the 50s overnight Saturday and 70s Sunday.

