BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

$1 million lottery ticket sold in Vancleave, Mississippi

(KWCH)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Vancleave matched the first five numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing, but it missed the Mega Ball number and the $565 million jackpot.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing is now $640 million.

The cash value of the jackpot is $328.3 million.

The winning numbers from the Dec. 27, 2022, Mega Millions drawing were 9-13-36-59-61 and the Mega Ball was 11. The Megaplier was 2.

The jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is now an estimated $215 million, with an estimated cash value of $112.3 million. The jackpot for Thursday night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $139,000.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell was identified by family members as the 43-year-old man...
Comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell identified as man slain outside New Orleans grocery store
New Orleans police investigated the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man Friday (Dec. 23) in the...
Man fatally shot outside downtown New Orleans grocery store
From left, Darryl Love and Tralana Humphrey have been named as 'persons of interest' whom NOPD...
Man, woman, car sought in killing of New Orleans comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell
New Orleans police are seeking to identify and locate these suspects -- considered to be armed...
NOPD releases photos of suspects, vehicle in Friday’s grocery store killing
Dark smoke billowed Monday afternoon (Dec. 26) from a large fire in New Orleans East that was...
NOFD extinguishes large fire in New Orleans East

Latest News

One shot in Algiers Wed., Dec. 28
One shot in Algiers Wed., Dec. 28
A New Orleans police officer, whose identity has not been disclosed, accidentally shot himself...
NOPD instructor shoots self in leg at training academy’s firing range
New Orleans police on Wednesday (Dec. 28) released new images of a man described as an...
NOPD locates car, all ‘persons of interest,’ but still no arrest in killing of comedian Boogie B.
Michael LeBlanc
Convicted killer recaptured after being set free following 6-year sentencing delay
Tulane vs. USC, Jan. 2
Tulane fans sendoff the Green Wave to the Cotton Bowl