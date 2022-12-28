BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Above-normal weather lingers through the New Year

Storms bring heavy rain through the start of the weekend
Next 3 days
Next 3 days(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Much warmer temperatures continue through the start of 2023.

Temperatures will be in the 70s through the beginning of next week with warm overnight temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

At the end of the week a storm system will move through bringing slow-moving storms and heavy rainfall. Area wide, one to three inches of rainfall is possible which may lead to street flooding.

The rain will taper off by the late morning Saturday, leaving us all clear for New Years Eve. Things stay quiet through the start of the week before another chance for storms Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell was identified by family members as the 43-year-old man...
Comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell identified as man slain outside New Orleans grocery store
New Orleans police investigated the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man Friday (Dec. 23) in the...
Man fatally shot outside downtown New Orleans grocery store
From left, Darryl Love and Tralana Humphrey have been named as 'persons of interest' whom NOPD...
Man, woman, car sought in killing of New Orleans comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell
New Orleans police are seeking to identify and locate these suspects -- considered to be armed...
NOPD releases photos of suspects, vehicle in Friday’s grocery store killing
Dark smoke billowed Monday afternoon (Dec. 26) from a large fire in New Orleans East that was...
NOFD extinguishes large fire in New Orleans East

Latest News

Afternoon forecast for Wed., Dec. 28
Afternoon forecast for Wed., Dec. 28
Rain moves in for Friday, but it looks like drier conditions by New Year celebrations.
Nicondra: Warmer with rain in the forecast
Morning forecast for Wed., Dec. 28
Morning forecast for Wed., Dec. 28
Next 3 Days
Back to the 70s and eventually storm chances