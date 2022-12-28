Above-normal weather lingers through the New Year

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Much warmer temperatures continue through the start of 2023.

Temperatures will be in the 70s through the beginning of next week with warm overnight temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

At the end of the week a storm system will move through bringing slow-moving storms and heavy rainfall. Area wide, one to three inches of rainfall is possible which may lead to street flooding.

The rain will taper off by the late morning Saturday, leaving us all clear for New Years Eve. Things stay quiet through the start of the week before another chance for storms Tuesday.

