Authorities warn about scammers posing as US Postal Service

SCAM ALERT
SCAM ALERT
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office are warning residents about a new scam.

According to TPSO, scammers are posing as the U.S. Postal Service and are sending people text messages.

Authorities said the messages claim that a package has the wrong address at the U.S. Postal Service’s transit warehouse. They added that the messages contain links for a person to click and update their address.

Residents should avoid clicking on the link or responding to the messages, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said that if someone has an issue with an order that was placed online, that person should go directly to the website where the order was placed.

Anyone with questions about the scam can contact the Tangipahoa Parish Financial Crimes Unit at (985) 902-2017.

