Back to the 70s and eventually storm chances

Above-normal temperatures are expected over the next 7 days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The warm up is underway as a run of 70s look to take us right on into the 2023 as above-normal temperatures dominate the forecast.

It’s still a bit on the chilly side this morning but this is it. We won’t see temperatures like this morning for quite some time and by this afternoon, our highs are likely to crack the 70 degree mark. That’s going to come with a good bit of sun and the humidity won’t be terrible so it will really turn out to be a nice Wednesday in weather.

Going forward we have two rounds of storms to talk about over the next 7 days. The first will occur for much of the day on Friday, the second coming in the early part of next week. This puts the New Year’s holiday right smack in the middle of those two storm events and as of now, we look fine for holiday plans. It will be one of our warmer New Year’s Eve/New Year’s Day forecasts with midnight temperatures sitting in the 60s.

Fog will also become a concern on mornings where winds die off as 70 degree weather, humidity and the cold water surrounding us don’t mix too well.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

