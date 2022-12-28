Bogalusa police say man’s fatal shooting appears to be justified homicide

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - The fatal shooting of a man who kicked in the door of a relative’s home early Wednesday (Dec. 28) appeared to be a case of justifiable homicide, Bogalusa police said.

The dead man -- identified as 27-year-old Bobby Chance Thomas -- had argued with a couple at the home earlier Tuesday evening, police said. He then returned around 12:30 a.m., causing a disturbance in the front yard that prompted a man and woman inside the home to call police. Investigators said Thomas was a relative of one of the home’s occupants.

Before police arrived, Thomas allegedly kicked in the front door of the house in the 1000 block of Lona Rester Place, and was killed by a single rifle shot after advancing on the man inside.

“No arrests have been made, due to the evidence currently pointing to a justifiable homicide,” Bogalusa police said in a statement. “However, when the investigation is complete, it will be forwarded to District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s office for review.”

Police said the incident marked the ninth homicide of the year in Bogalusa.

