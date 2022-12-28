BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Construction fire reported in walls of Superdome, NOFD says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A construction fire was reported at the Caesar’s Superdome on Wednesday (Dec. 28) morning, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.

The fire was reportedly inside the walls of the Superdome, according to a tweet from NOFD.

The building was evacuated while crews extinguished the fire.

Smoke was not visible from the outside of the dome, but did make its way onto the field, a source tells Fox 8.

No injuries were immediately reported. We have a crew en route and have reached out to NOFD for more details.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell was identified by family members as the 43-year-old man...
Comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell identified as man slain outside New Orleans grocery store
New Orleans police investigated the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man Friday (Dec. 23) in the...
Man fatally shot outside downtown New Orleans grocery store
From left, Darryl Love and Tralana Humphrey have been named as 'persons of interest' whom NOPD...
Man, woman, car sought in killing of New Orleans comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell
New Orleans police are seeking to identify and locate these suspects -- considered to be armed...
NOPD releases photos of suspects, vehicle in Friday’s grocery store killing
The Hammond Fire Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in...
Suspect wanted in Hammond Walmart fire on Christmas Eve

Latest News

SCAM ALERT
Authorities warn about scammers posing as US Postal Service
New Orleans travelers among those stranded by Southwest Airlines' system-wide meltdown
New Orleans travelers among those stranded by Southwest Airlines' system-wide meltdown
ISLE OF SECRECY: A look back at Lee Zurik's investigation of Kenner city government's spending...
ISLE OF SECRECY: A look back at Lee Zurik's investigation of Kenner city government's spending of taxpayer money
Unclaimed luggage piles up Tuesday (Dec. 27) at baggage claim areas of Louis Armstrong New...
Southwest Airlines CEO apologizes for ‘unacceptable’ disruptions, as stranded New Orleans travelers seek alternatives