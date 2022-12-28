Construction fire reported in walls of Superdome, NOFD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A construction fire was reported at the Caesar’s Superdome on Wednesday (Dec. 28) morning, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.

The fire was reportedly inside the walls of the Superdome, according to a tweet from NOFD.

12/28/2022. 1- Alarm Fire. 1500 Poydras St. (Superdome). Construction fire in the walls. — NOFD (@NOLAFireDept) December 28, 2022

The building was evacuated while crews extinguished the fire.

Smoke was not visible from the outside of the dome, but did make its way onto the field, a source tells Fox 8.

No injuries were immediately reported. We have a crew en route and have reached out to NOFD for more details.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

