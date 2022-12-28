BBB Accredited Business
Hammond man arrested, accused of Christmas Eve arson inside city’s Walmart

Investigators said they identified and arrested Terrence Coe, 43, after saying he was the man caught on store surveillance cameras starting a fire inside Hammond's Walmart store on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24).(SFMO)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities booked a Hammond man on attempted murder, arson and other felony allegations Tuesday (Dec. 27), after accusing him of deliberately starting a fire inside the city’s Walmart store on Christmas Eve.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s office said 43-year-old Terrence Michael Coe was booked Tuesday into the Tangipahoa Parish jail on single counts of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated arson, armed robbery and terrorism.

Coe could face decades in state prison if charged with and convicted of the alleged offenses.

The Fire Marshal’s office said the Hammond Fire Department responded Dec. 24 at about 6 p.m. to a report of fire inside the store in the 2700 block of West Thomas Street.

Authorities said at least 500 customers and employees were inside the store when Coe was captured on surveillance video deliberately starting a fire near flammable material in the store’s paint aisle. The fire was contained to that aisle, the Fire Marshal’s office said, only because of “quick-acting employees and customers who utilized fire extinguishers to put out the blaze.”

No one was injured and those inside the store were safely evacuated, officials said.

Investigators said Coe admitted setting the fire to distract attention from his efforts to steal various items from the store. That strategy formed the basis for the armed robbery allegation against Coe, which itself carries a penalty of 10 to 99 years in state prison upon conviction.

