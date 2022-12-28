BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

How to make health a priority in 2023

Before you ring in 2023, set yourself up for success in the new year by focusing on your health now. (Credit: KERO, WDIV via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Before you ring in 2023, set yourself up for success in the new year by focusing on your health now. Instead of one huge change, start with the basics.

”Jan. 17 is the average day that the American breaks their resolution, so make small steps. Make small changes that are sustainable,” said Dr. Stephen Kopecky, a cardiologist at Mayo Clinic.

Kopecky adds that you should schedule wellness visits with your primary care provider.

“Check on your blood pressure, cholesterol and if at risk, get diabetes screening,” he said.

Routine screenings for cancer are also key to maintaining good health. You should also arm yourself with knowledge by making your health a part-time job.

”Get a blood pressure cuff at home and have it linked to your iPhone or smartphone so it’ll record the pressures. Know your medicines. Keep a list on your smartphone. Know what they are and why you take them,” Kopecky said.

He says to pick a day or week to focus on a healthy habit so it is not overwhelming.

”What’s important? What you eat. Next is how much activity you have. Physical activity. Next, is your sleep. That’s one of the forgotten risk factors,” he said.

Finally, get vaccinated.

It is not too late to get a flu shot or updated COVID-19 booster if you are eligible.

Kopecky says this can actually reduce your risk of cardiovascular problems.

”When we get the flu or we get COVID, we get a lot of inflammation in our body and that then can lead to problems with the lining of our arteries where they start to block up and have blood clots which can lead to a heart attack or a stroke,” he said.

Kopecky says having a daily goal can help you focus on achieving health improvements. For example, set a goal of being active one day. Next, focus on eating more fruits and vegetables and then, try cutting back on alcohol or getting better sleep. He says small changes add up to big improvements.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell was identified by family members as the 43-year-old man...
Comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell identified as man slain outside New Orleans grocery store
New Orleans police investigated the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man Friday (Dec. 23) in the...
Man fatally shot outside downtown New Orleans grocery store
From left, Darryl Love and Tralana Humphrey have been named as 'persons of interest' whom NOPD...
Man, woman, car sought in killing of New Orleans comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell
New Orleans police are seeking to identify and locate these suspects -- considered to be armed...
NOPD releases photos of suspects, vehicle in Friday’s grocery store killing
Dark smoke billowed Monday afternoon (Dec. 26) from a large fire in New Orleans East that was...
NOFD extinguishes large fire in New Orleans East

Latest News

The Amber Alert for a missing 13-year-old Utah boy has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 13-year-old Utah boy
Snowmobile club members are getting nurses to the hospital during a winter storm in Buffalo.
Snowmobile club gets nurses to work in snow-bound Buffalo
A traveler wades through the field of unclaimed bags at the Southwest Airlines luggage...
Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue to snowball
Micah Johnson, 35, was charged with felonious assault after allegedly throwing a fire pit at...
Man charged after throwing fire pit at another man, police say