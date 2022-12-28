BBB Accredited Business
Man dies after being shot outside West Bank home, NOPD says

By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man shot outside a West Bank home Wednesday morning (Dec. 28) has died from his injuries, New Orleans police said.

The shooting was reported at 11:13 a.m. outside a house in the 3100 block of Pittari Place, police said.

The circumstances of the fatal shooting remain unclear. The age and identity of the dead man have not been disclosed. The NOPD said the death is being investigated as a homicide.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

