Man shot Wednesday afternoon in French Quarter

A man was found shot Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 28) near the French Quarter corner of Toulouse...
A man was found shot Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 28) near the French Quarter corner of Toulouse and Bourbon streets, New Orleans police said.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was hospitalized after being shot Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 28) in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said.

The victim’s age and condition were not disclosed by authorities.

The bleeding man was taken by New Orleans EMS ambulance, after being found at the corner of Toulouse and Bourbon streets at about 1:47 p.m., the NOPD said.

The shooting comes as the French Quarter prepares for a huge influx of weekend tourism, with visitors arriving to celebrate both New Year’s Eve and college football’s Sugar Bowl between Alabama and Kansas State on Saturday.

