BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

McKernan says law firm spent $750,000 to $1M on LSU football NIL this season

In the exploding world of NIL, there’s been one businessman that’s clearly been the leader when it comes to LSU football - Gordon McKernan.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In the new, controversial, and exploding world of NIL, there’s been one businessman that’s clearly been the leader when it comes to LSU football - Gordon McKernan.

The Baton Rouge-based attorney is perhaps as well-known across the state of Louisiana as head coach Brian Kelly himself, thanks largely to an aggressive and relentless marketing campaign. Billboards, buses, benches - if McKernan could own them all, he probably would.

“Anything worth doing is worth overdoing,” McKernan told WAFB-TV Sports. “It’s kind of a mantra I live my life by.”

McKernan has clearly channeled that enthusiasm into the Tigers, signing 15 of their football players to NIL deals during the 2022 season. And the firm has certainly invested the money to do so.

“It started at one figure, where I was thinking we would do it, maybe $250,000-$500,000. We quickly blew through that $500,000 mark. I haven’t tallied it all up, but it’ll probably be three-quarters of a million to a million total,” explained McKernan.

He elaborates about NIL much more in the video enclosed, including how a personal injury lawyer can somehow be paired with teenagers in advertising campaigns and what other businesses can do to participate in the NIL arms race to benefit LSU.

We will have much more on LSU football and NIL this week, including an interview with Walk-On’s founder, co-owner, and CEO Brandon Landry during our Citrus Bowl coverage from Orlando.

Our live, half-hour LSU special Florida Finale airs Friday, Dec. 30, at 6:30 p.m. (Central) on WAFB-TV and streaming live on WAFB.com, WAFB News app, and WAFB+.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell was identified by family members as the 43-year-old man...
Comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell identified as man slain outside New Orleans grocery store
New Orleans police investigated the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man Friday (Dec. 23) in the...
Man fatally shot outside downtown New Orleans grocery store
From left, Darryl Love and Tralana Humphrey have been named as 'persons of interest' whom NOPD...
Man, woman, car sought in killing of New Orleans comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell
New Orleans police are seeking to identify and locate these suspects -- considered to be armed...
NOPD releases photos of suspects, vehicle in Friday’s grocery store killing
Dark smoke billowed Monday afternoon (Dec. 26) from a large fire in New Orleans East that was...
NOFD extinguishes large fire in New Orleans East

Latest News

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
Jayden Daniels decides to stay in Baton Rouge for another season
T.C. Taylor to replace Deion Sanders as head coach of the JSU Tigers
T.C. Taylor to replace Deion Sanders as head coach of the JSU Tigers
Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach
Miss. State head coach hospitalized at UMMC weeks before bowl game
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Jackson State responds to rumors surrounding departure of Deion Sanders
The kickoff launched with exclusive apparel for the Human Jukebox at this year’s Bayou Classic...
Southern’s Human Jukebox lands exclusive deal with athletic brand Starter