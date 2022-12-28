McKernan says law firm spent $750,000 to $1M on LSU football NIL this season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In the new, controversial, and exploding world of NIL, there’s been one businessman that’s clearly been the leader when it comes to LSU football - Gordon McKernan.

The Baton Rouge-based attorney is perhaps as well-known across the state of Louisiana as head coach Brian Kelly himself, thanks largely to an aggressive and relentless marketing campaign. Billboards, buses, benches - if McKernan could own them all, he probably would.

“Anything worth doing is worth overdoing,” McKernan told WAFB-TV Sports. “It’s kind of a mantra I live my life by.”

McKernan has clearly channeled that enthusiasm into the Tigers, signing 15 of their football players to NIL deals during the 2022 season. And the firm has certainly invested the money to do so.

“It started at one figure, where I was thinking we would do it, maybe $250,000-$500,000. We quickly blew through that $500,000 mark. I haven’t tallied it all up, but it’ll probably be three-quarters of a million to a million total,” explained McKernan.

He elaborates about NIL much more in the video enclosed, including how a personal injury lawyer can somehow be paired with teenagers in advertising campaigns and what other businesses can do to participate in the NIL arms race to benefit LSU.

We will have much more on LSU football and NIL this week, including an interview with Walk-On’s founder, co-owner, and CEO Brandon Landry during our Citrus Bowl coverage from Orlando.

