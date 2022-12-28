BBB Accredited Business
New Orleans Entergy customers to receive some money back after accounting errors

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The president of the New Orleans City Council says New Orleans Entergy customers should receive some money back in the new year.

This was after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved a 65 million dollar refund to customers of Entergy New Orleans. Councilmember Helena Moreno says the refunds compensate customers for Entegy accounting errors.

The FERC found System Energy Resources, Inc., an Entergy subsidiary, overcharged consumers for over two decades and ordered refunds of hundreds of millions of dollars for the Company’s tariff violations.

“This is more of a complex taxing issue, the best way to describe it is it had to do with taxing issues accounting irregularities and it resulted in overcharging customers,” said Moreno.

Based on the regulators’ preliminary calculations resulting from these FERC decisions, refunds owed to customers, excluding Mississippi customers, will amount to around $600 million.

About $160 million would be due to Entergy Louisiana customers, $190 million to customers served by Entergy New Orleans and $241 million to Entergy Arkansas customers.

Moreno says New Orleans ratepayers may get further relief in the coming year, due to a recent ruling allowing federal block grant money used by utility companies to cover storm costs; that may have otherwise been passed to consumers.

