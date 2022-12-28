BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Nicondra: Warmer with rain in the forecast

Afternoon temps in the 70s with steady rain expected Friday
Rain moves in for Friday, but it looks like drier conditions by New Year celebrations.
Rain moves in for Friday, but it looks like drier conditions by New Year celebrations.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The rebound is official as Wednesday temperatures soared into the upper 60s near 70s early Wednesday. We will continue to see moisture increase and warm conditions over the next several days. Wednesday looks great through the early evening with mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Overnight lows are mild in the 50s and 60s. Some spotty shower activity begins Thursday, but Friday is the real rain day with steady rain moving in overnight and lasting through most of the day. Expect an inch or more through early Saturday. Right now it looks like drier conditions will settle in by Saturday afternoon so New Year’s celebrations and fireworks displays should still work out. Stay tuned!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell was identified by family members as the 43-year-old man...
Comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell identified as man slain outside New Orleans grocery store
New Orleans police investigated the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man Friday (Dec. 23) in the...
Man fatally shot outside downtown New Orleans grocery store
From left, Darryl Love and Tralana Humphrey have been named as 'persons of interest' whom NOPD...
Man, woman, car sought in killing of New Orleans comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell
New Orleans police are seeking to identify and locate these suspects -- considered to be armed...
NOPD releases photos of suspects, vehicle in Friday’s grocery store killing
Dark smoke billowed Monday afternoon (Dec. 26) from a large fire in New Orleans East that was...
NOFD extinguishes large fire in New Orleans East

Latest News

Morning forecast for Wed., Dec. 28
Morning forecast for Wed., Dec. 28
Next 3 Days
Back to the 70s and eventually storm chances
New Orleans travelers among those stranded by Southwest Airlines' system-wide meltdown
New Orleans travelers among those stranded by Southwest Airlines' system-wide meltdown
Evening weather update for Tuesday, Dec. 27
Evening weather update for Tuesday, Dec. 27