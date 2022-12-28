Nicondra: Warmer with rain in the forecast

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The rebound is official as Wednesday temperatures soared into the upper 60s near 70s early Wednesday. We will continue to see moisture increase and warm conditions over the next several days. Wednesday looks great through the early evening with mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Overnight lows are mild in the 50s and 60s. Some spotty shower activity begins Thursday, but Friday is the real rain day with steady rain moving in overnight and lasting through most of the day. Expect an inch or more through early Saturday. Right now it looks like drier conditions will settle in by Saturday afternoon so New Year’s celebrations and fireworks displays should still work out. Stay tuned!

