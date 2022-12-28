BBB Accredited Business
NOPD instructor shoots self in leg at training academy’s firing range

A New Orleans police officer, whose identity has not been disclosed, accidentally shot himself in the leg early Wednesday at the NOPD's firing range in Venetian Isles, the department said.
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A veteran New Orleans police officer was wounded Wednesday (Dec. 28) when he accidentally shot himself in the leg at the NOPD’s training academy firing range, the department said.

Police have not disclosed the injured officer’s name, but said he was hospitalized in stable condition with an injury “not believed to be life-threatening.”

An NOPD spokesman said the officer is retired with more than 30 years of service to the department, and is a reserve sergeant currently assigned to the training academy as an instructor.

The NOPD has not said what type of weapon was involved or how the accidental discharge occurred.

The officer was taken from the firing range on Old Gentilly Road by New Orleans EMS ambulance for hospital treatment, the NOPD said.

The incident is under investigation by the NOPD’s Force Investigation Team, the department said.

