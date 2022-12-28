BBB Accredited Business
NOPD locates car, all ‘persons of interest,’ but still no arrest in killing of comedian Boogie B.

By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police said Wednesday (Dec. 28) that they have located a car and four ‘persons of interest’ to their investigation into last Friday’s homicide of Brandon “Boogie B.” Montrell. But the NOPD still has not made an arrest in connection to the fatal shooting of the comedian outside a Warehouse District grocery store.

Police said they had located Darryl Love and Tralana Humphrey, who had been wanted for questioning, as well as a silver Nissan Altima that investigators previously said had been used by the perpetrator of the killing. The department said Wednesday that “it was determined that this vehicle was NOT the suspect vehicle in the Baronne St. shooting.”

The NOPD previously had located two other persons of interest in their investigation, whom they identified as Ricky Cowart and Dyamonique Smith.

Montrell, 43, was killed around 4 p.m. on Dec. 23 while inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the Rouses grocery store at 701 Baronne St.

The NOPD has said Montrell appeared to have been struck in an exchange of gunfire in which he was not involved.

While Montrell’s mother Sherilyn Price is eager for an arrest to be made, she told Fox 8 on Tuesday that problems behind the chronic crime in New Orleans need to be addressed.

“It’s not the erosion of the city, it’s the erosion of the community and the neglect,” Price told Fox 8 on Tuesday. “Not of the city and not of the tourists. The city has neglected its children.”

Montrell’s “Hood History” series of comedic videos about New Orleans figures, places and culture had won him a large audience on social media. He most recently was pursuing his entertainment career in Los Angeles but had returned home for the holidays.

