Tulane fans send the Green Wave off to the Cotton Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a celebration here Uptown as Tulane heads to the Cotton Bowl. Last season, this team finished 2-10. But now they’re conference champs with an 11-2 record.

“It feels amazing. Obviously having the whole community really fired up. Putting Tulane back on the map where they once were at one point. Having the community and the fans out here, I know they’re traveling. Everybody I’ve talked to around here is going to the game. So that’s something that is really exciting,” said quarterback Michael Pratt.

“That’s going to continue on for years to come. We just got to keep the success up. One thing that is really exciting, generally when teams have a really good season, especially at Tulane, coaches leave, players leave. After one good year, things kind of die back down. Obviously having Coach Fritz back, having the whole coaching staff, keeping guys in here. We’re trying to keep things on an upward slope. Continue to get better and better.”

The last time Tulane played in a major bowl game was 83 years ago in the Sugar Bowl. In that game, the Wave lost to Texas A&M.

