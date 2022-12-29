BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

2 tourists killed in hit-and-run on Fremont Street in Las Vegas, police say

Two people were killed in a hit-and-run on Fremont Street in Las Vegas, police said. (Source: KVVU)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – Two people were killed in a hit-and-run on Fremont Street in Las Vegas, police said.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators found that the couple were in a crosswalk, but they were not walking in accordance with the signal. The two people were hit by a red SUV, which did have a green light but did not yield to the people in the roadway.

Witnesses told police the vehicle continued driving after hitting the couple. Investigators believe the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman died later at the hospital.

Police said thanks to surveillance cameras throughout the area, they were able to quickly track down the red SUV and arrest the driver. She was identified as 28-year-old Mykael Terrell, who is an area resident.

Terrell is facing DUI and hit-and-run charges.

Officials said the two people who died at the scene were tourists. The 44-year-old man was from Monument, Minnesota, and the 51-year-old woman was from Hobbs, New Mexico.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell was identified by family members as the 43-year-old man...
Comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell identified as man slain outside New Orleans grocery store
New Orleans police investigated the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man Friday (Dec. 23) in the...
Man fatally shot outside downtown New Orleans grocery store
From left, Darryl Love and Tralana Humphrey have been named as 'persons of interest' whom NOPD...
Man, woman, car sought in killing of New Orleans comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell
New Orleans police are seeking to identify and locate these suspects -- considered to be armed...
NOPD releases photos of suspects, vehicle in Friday’s grocery store killing
Dark smoke billowed Monday afternoon (Dec. 26) from a large fire in New Orleans East that was...
NOFD extinguishes large fire in New Orleans East

Latest News

FILE - In this March 12, 2019, file photo, William "Rick" Singer, founder of the Edge College &...
College scandal middleman blames ‘winning at all costs’
Jail records show Randy King, 45, faces more than a dozen charges related to the thefts.
Man arrested after stealing 3 tractor-trailers, police say
A Southwest passenger finds his bag at finding his bag at Chicago Midway International Airport...
Southwest says it expects normal operations to resume Friday
File photo of money
Search for your missing money in La., 48 other states - all from one website
Department of Homeland Security
Homeland Security warns of domestic extremist threats in connection with asylum ban’s end