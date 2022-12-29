BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Bill Cosby planning 2023 comedy tour

FILE - Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at...
FILE - Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown Pa., on Sept. 25, 2018. Jurors at a civil trial found June 21, 2022, that Cosby sexually abused a 16-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion in 1975.(Matt Rourke | AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bill Cosby is eyeing a return to touring in 2023.

During a surprise radio interview Wednesday on “WGH Talk,” Cosby answered “yes” when asked if 2023 is the year he might finally be able to tour again.

Now 85 years old, Cosby was convicted in Pennsylvania in April 2018 of criminal sex assault. He served nearly three years in prison before his conviction was overturned by the state supreme court.

A Cosby representative has reportedly confirmed that the comedian is looking to start touring in the spring or summer.

But Cosby’s legal cases may not be over just yet. Five women recently filed new sexual assault lawsuits against him under a New York law that temporarily suspends the statute of limitations for older sexual assault claims.

A spokesperson for Cosby has called the lawsuits “frivolous” and said the women were part of a “parade of accusers” who previously came forward.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell was identified by family members as the 43-year-old man...
Comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell identified as man slain outside New Orleans grocery store
New Orleans police investigated the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man Friday (Dec. 23) in the...
Man fatally shot outside downtown New Orleans grocery store
From left, Darryl Love and Tralana Humphrey have been named as 'persons of interest' whom NOPD...
Man, woman, car sought in killing of New Orleans comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell
New Orleans police are seeking to identify and locate these suspects -- considered to be armed...
NOPD releases photos of suspects, vehicle in Friday’s grocery store killing
Dark smoke billowed Monday afternoon (Dec. 26) from a large fire in New Orleans East that was...
NOFD extinguishes large fire in New Orleans East

Latest News

Jellisa Baxter, 24, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.
Mom calls 911 to say she stabbed her 3-year-old to death, police say
A casino caught fire overnight in Poipet, Cambodia.
Massive fire at Cambodia hotel casino kills at least 19
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a rally...
Jan. 6 panel drops Trump subpoena as it wraps up work
Large police presence on Viola St. in the Plum Orchard neighborhood of New Orleans East.
New Orleans’ homicide total climbs to highest in 26 years