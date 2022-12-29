BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Coast Guard suspends search for four people aboard downed helicopter off Louisiana coast

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Officials have called off the rescue mission for survivors of a helicopter crash about 10 miles off the coast of Louisiana.

Around 6 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 29), the United States Coast Guard called off the search and rescue mission for those on board. Family members were told the oil rig company would start its recovery efforts Friday at first daylight.

The crew searched approximately 180 square miles for 8 hours.

Officials say that the United States Coast Guard responded to a helicopter crash about 10 miles off the Louisiana coast.

Pieces of the helicopter that crashed off the Louisiana coast have been located, but guard officials say there’s still no sign of the four people on board.

Crews searched for four passengers aboard a helicopter that went down about 10 miles off the coast of Plaquemines Parish on Thurs., Dec. 29, around 8:40 a.m.

Coast Guard officials say the helicopter was reportedly in the process of departing an oil platform when it crashed.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Jose Hernandez says Rotorcraft Leasing Company owns the helicopter. When the crash happened, he says the pilot had just picked up three oil workers from a Houston-based Walter Oil and Gas platform.

The helicopter went down about 10 miles offshore of Southwest Pass, a shipping channel at the mouth of the Mississippi River southeast of New Orleans.

One of the workers confirmed is 36-year-old Mississippi man David Scarborough. His current status is unknown, but he just finished a two-week stint onboard the rig and was on his way home.

Scarborough has worked offshore for eight years. He and his wife, Lacy, lost their baby, Sawyer, to drowning in March this year. Lacy is now pregnant with a second son.

The search continues for the pilot and the three workers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell was identified by family members as the 43-year-old man...
Comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell identified as man slain outside New Orleans grocery store
New Orleans police investigated the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man Friday (Dec. 23) in the...
Man fatally shot outside downtown New Orleans grocery store
From left, Darryl Love and Tralana Humphrey have been named as 'persons of interest' whom NOPD...
Man, woman, car sought in killing of New Orleans comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell
New Orleans police are seeking to identify and locate these suspects -- considered to be armed...
NOPD releases photos of suspects, vehicle in Friday’s grocery store killing
Dark smoke billowed Monday afternoon (Dec. 26) from a large fire in New Orleans East that was...
NOFD extinguishes large fire in New Orleans East

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
A dozen people shot across NOLA in 24 hours
The City Council takes steps to make sure there is a national search for a new police chief
City Council takes steps for national police chief search
west end water leak
Residents express concerns about West End water leak
David Scarborough, 36, from Lizana is confirmed to be a passenger on the helicopter that...
Lizana man aboard helicopter that crashed off Louisiana coast
West End residents express concerns about a long running water leak creating a small waterfall
West End residents express concerns about a long running water leak creating a small waterfall