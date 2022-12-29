BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Couple charged in death of 7-week-old baby, police say

The coroner is investigating the death of a 7-week-old baby boy in Oconee County. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENECA, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A couple in South Carolina is facing charges following the death of a 7-week-old infant on Monday, according to police.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call from an apartment complex reporting a baby in possible cardiac arrest.

Responders said they found the baby boy, Theodore “Theo” Sage Raynor, unresponsive. WHNS reports he was taken to the hospital but died a short time later.

Authorities conducted an autopsy Wednesday which revealed Theo had died from blunt-force head trauma. The coroner said his death was classified as a homicide.

An incident report said Theo’s parents told investigators he was fine when they laid him down to sleep, but was later found unresponsive.

When a search warrant was conducted, deputies said they found cocaine and MDMA in the home of the couple.

The sheriff’s office said they arrested Michael Blackwell Jr. and Sheila Raynor, who were both charged with child neglect, possession of cocaine, possession of a narcotic and possession of a controlled substance.

The bonds for both were set at $55,000.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell was identified by family members as the 43-year-old man...
Comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell identified as man slain outside New Orleans grocery store
New Orleans police investigated the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man Friday (Dec. 23) in the...
Man fatally shot outside downtown New Orleans grocery store
From left, Darryl Love and Tralana Humphrey have been named as 'persons of interest' whom NOPD...
Man, woman, car sought in killing of New Orleans comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell
New Orleans police are seeking to identify and locate these suspects -- considered to be armed...
NOPD releases photos of suspects, vehicle in Friday’s grocery store killing
Dark smoke billowed Monday afternoon (Dec. 26) from a large fire in New Orleans East that was...
NOFD extinguishes large fire in New Orleans East

Latest News

London’s family and friends believe someone last spoke to the musician in July in Los Angeles,...
Family files missing persons report for rapper Theophilus London
Questions remain after a shooting outside a church in Thornton, Colorado, on Christmas morning....
Police: Man suspected in explosion before killing wife, himself
This undated photo provided by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office shows Samuel Bateman, who...
Polygamous leader pleads not guilty amid FBI investigation
Police in Indiana say Tony Dunn has been arrested for beating a woman in the snow and hurting a...
Police: Man beats woman holding baby because he didn’t like her appearance