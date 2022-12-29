BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Disney’s latest project spotlights Stan Lee

By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney is honoring the Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee with their newest project.

On Wednesday, Disney+ announced plans to release an original documentary about Lee’s life.

The announcement came on what would have been Lee’s 100th birthday.

A 25-second video also teased the 2023 release of the film.

The iconic comic book writer co-created some of Marvel’s most popular superhero characters and teams, including Spider-Man, The Avengers and X-Men.

Lee went on to appear in the comics himself and make cameos in Marvel Studios films.

He died in 2018 at the age of 95.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell was identified by family members as the 43-year-old man...
Comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell identified as man slain outside New Orleans grocery store
New Orleans police investigated the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man Friday (Dec. 23) in the...
Man fatally shot outside downtown New Orleans grocery store
From left, Darryl Love and Tralana Humphrey have been named as 'persons of interest' whom NOPD...
Man, woman, car sought in killing of New Orleans comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell
New Orleans police are seeking to identify and locate these suspects -- considered to be armed...
NOPD releases photos of suspects, vehicle in Friday’s grocery store killing
Dark smoke billowed Monday afternoon (Dec. 26) from a large fire in New Orleans East that was...
NOFD extinguishes large fire in New Orleans East

Latest News

Police were called to the Waffle House in Horry County, South Carolina along Highway 544 for an...
Waffle House employee fights off intruders with his own gun, police say
FILE - Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her Senate Judiciary...
Biden outpacing Trump, Obama with diverse judicial nominees
National guard members check on residents, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Death toll climbs as blizzard-battered Buffalo area digs out
FILE - In this March 20, 2015 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé smiles during a media...
Pelé, Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game,’ has died
A local woman walks to the distribution point of humanitarian aid in front of housing which was...
Russia hits key infrastructure with missiles across Ukraine