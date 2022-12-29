Farmers anticipating loss in revenue due to extreme weather conditions in 2022

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Avoyelles Parish is one of 11 parishes in Louisiana designated as disaster areas by the U.S. Department of Agriculture due to excessive rains in the second half of 2022.

The potential financial aid that farmers, especially local ones, can receive could be crucial for some families already anticipating a significant loss.

“It’s been a battle,” said Mark Decuir, a farmer in Avoyelles Parish. “Tough, tough business.”

Decuir and his brother have operated L&M Decuir, a 2,200-acre farm for nearly 50 years. Together, the family business helps produce sugarcane, corn, soybeans and milo. For the last five decades, Decuir has seen his fair share of healthy crops, but also several unprofitable seasons, saying that it is rare to have a season where the weather does not play a factor. However, he said that 2022 ranks negatively on the extreme side.

Each year, Decuir spends over $1 million on his Avoyelles Parish farm but is always at the mercy of mother nature. He said to be able to not only break even but also make a profit depends on the weather that season.

“That take home to momma is what we are concerned about right now,” said Decuir talking about trying to end the year with profits. “Typically, your pay is that last 10 percent of the crop, and right now, our 10 percent is still in the field. If we get it or not, we are not sure.”

In a report from the USDA, between June 1 through November 2 of this year, the state’s greatest row crop-producing parishes suffered 18 or more inches of rain within just a few days. That downpour was then followed by cloudy, humid, stagnant days resulting in an increase in crop disease and further degradation.

Mix that in with freezing cold temperatures for a few days towards the end of December, and Decuir said it is like watching your money fly away.

“It’s like taking a million dollars in one dollar bills and stacking them in the yard,” said Decuir. “A hurricane comes and you stand in the window and you watch the wind blow the money away. When it’s all said and done, you go pick up what’s left.”

In Avoyelles Parish specifically, the weather went from temperatures in the teens to back in the 70s just a few days later with forecasted days of rain ahead. Decuir said this especially hurts the sugarcane crops from harvesting, leaving him and many other farmers in the state worried about the loss of revenue that could be on the horizon.

Farmers have eight months from the date of the designation to apply for these emergency loans. Producers can contact their location FSA office for further information regarding eligibility requirements and application procedures.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.