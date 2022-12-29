BBB Accredited Business
Homeowner fatally shoots alleged armed intruder on West Bank, NOPD says

By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man shot at a West Bank home Wednesday morning (Dec. 28) has died from his injuries, New Orleans police said.

The shooting was reported at 11:13 a.m. at a house in the 3100 block of Pittari Place, police said.

The NOPD says the homeowner found an armed man inside of his home and opened fire, fatally striking the alleged invader. The age and identity of the dead man have not been disclosed. The NOPD said the homeowner is not being charged at this time.

The shooting was the first of nine reported within a 24-hour span across New Orleans.

So far this year, at least 277 killings have been reported across New Orleans, the most since 1996.

