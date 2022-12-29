LSU opens SEC play with upset win over No. 9 Arkansas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team started SEC play with a big win over No. 9 Arkansas in the PMAC on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

The Tigers (12-1, 1-0 SEC) pulled off the 60-57 victory over the Razorbacks (11-2, 0-1 SEC).

LSU was led by Trae Hannibal with 19 points, six rebounds, and two assists. Derek Fountain finished with a double-double. He had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

