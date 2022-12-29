BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LSU opens SEC play with upset win over No. 9 Arkansas

LSU head coach Matt McMahon
LSU head coach Matt McMahon(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team started SEC play with a big win over No. 9 Arkansas in the PMAC on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

The Tigers (12-1, 1-0 SEC) pulled off the 60-57 victory over the Razorbacks (11-2, 0-1 SEC).

Listen to head coach Matt McMahon’s post-game comments below.

LSU was led by Trae Hannibal with 19 points, six rebounds, and two assists. Derek Fountain finished with a double-double. He had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell was identified by family members as the 43-year-old man...
Comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell identified as man slain outside New Orleans grocery store
New Orleans police investigated the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man Friday (Dec. 23) in the...
Man fatally shot outside downtown New Orleans grocery store
From left, Darryl Love and Tralana Humphrey have been named as 'persons of interest' whom NOPD...
Man, woman, car sought in killing of New Orleans comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell
New Orleans police are seeking to identify and locate these suspects -- considered to be armed...
NOPD releases photos of suspects, vehicle in Friday’s grocery store killing
Dark smoke billowed Monday afternoon (Dec. 26) from a large fire in New Orleans East that was...
NOFD extinguishes large fire in New Orleans East

Latest News

Morning Sports: SLU wins River Bell Classic, Tulane, LSU hoops, and more
Morning Sports: SLU wins Riverbell Classic, Tulane, LSU hoops, and more
Boogie Anderson scored 8 points & dished out 5 assists against Wyoming
Southeastern men’s hoops stun Wyoming with 76-72 road win
Southeastern men's basketball beats Wyoming 76-72 on the road
Southeastern men's basketball beats Wyoming 76-72 on the road
St. Aug's Caleb Daniels home to play in Final Four with Villanova
St. Aug's Caleb Daniels home to play in Final Four with Villanova
NOLA hosting Final Four expected to boost area economy
NOLA hosting Final Four expected to boost area economy