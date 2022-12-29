BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: More rain in the forecast as we head towards the New Year

Wet weather should move on in time for a dry celebration
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a bit of a rainy start across much of the area for Thursday. Light to moderate showers continue through the morning, but should taper off as the day goes on. Temperatures are much warmer to start the day off with 60s across the region. Expect 70s for the afternoon high temperatures. Lots of moisture will lead to clouds and some fog with plenty of fuel for showers for the last Friday of 2022. Friday look for an increase in rain coverage with most of the area seeing moderate rainfall. The Storm Prediction Center places most of southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast under a level 1 marginal risk for severe storms. Expect some heavy down pours, gusty winds and a tornado is not out of the question. Rain totals will fall between 1 to 3 inches across the region. Rain should clear in time for a pleasant New Year’s celebration on Saturday with the sun returning early in the day.

