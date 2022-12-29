BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

NOLA Coalition addresses public safety

By Natasha Robin
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than 500 members strong today, the NOLA Coalition formed back in June. Its goal was to become one voice in the effort to take action to combat violent crime and invest in the city’s youth.

“It kind of just formed from people wanted to be a part of a the discussion and born out of frustration frankly with what was happening in regards of public safety,” says member Richard Cortizas.

With a disturbing amount of violence across the city, Richard Cortizas, a NOLA Coalition member and the chair of GNO Inc., says they knew if the crime problem weren’t addressed, their economic goals would not be met, so they took action.

“We wanted support for the NOPD, pay increases, benefits, and retention. That was one platform. The second platform was how do we establish a long-range plan for support for our youth,” says Cortizas.

They’ve raised 4 million dollars for youth services, and it seems political leaders heard their message when it come to support for the NOPD.

“Not to poke anyone in the eye, but these are the concerns of the community. It appears that they started to hear them,” says Cortizas.

“I think we are going to begin to see some light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s not going to be immediate,” says Rafael Goyeneche.

Goyeneche, with the Metropolitan Crime Commission, points to MCC crime stats showing a significant increase in violent crime over a three year period.

“I think that we finally have begun to recognize that we have a problem because this problem was created by the political leadership that failed to take action in 2020 and 2021. Here we are at the end of 2022, and they are finally taking action,” says Goyeneche.

But, he says we end the year with at least 277 homicides. That’s the most since 1996.

“This is bad news, and I think it’s pretty much a sure that New Orleans will be clearly in the top 3 to 5 homicide cities on a per capita basis in the United States, if not higher,” says Goyeneche.

“It really sad. You never want to be at the top of the list when it comes to murders. It’s not something we though would be, but we are choosing to look forward,” says Cortizas.

Cortizas says the Coalition plans to continue pushing forward with goals of making the city safer. They want a national search for the next permanent police superintendent, NOPD recruitment to remain a priority, and the criminal justice system working together.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell was identified by family members as the 43-year-old man...
Comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell identified as man slain outside New Orleans grocery store
New Orleans police investigated the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man Friday (Dec. 23) in the...
Man fatally shot outside downtown New Orleans grocery store
From left, Darryl Love and Tralana Humphrey have been named as 'persons of interest' whom NOPD...
Man, woman, car sought in killing of New Orleans comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell
New Orleans police are seeking to identify and locate these suspects -- considered to be armed...
NOPD releases photos of suspects, vehicle in Friday’s grocery store killing
Dark smoke billowed Monday afternoon (Dec. 26) from a large fire in New Orleans East that was...
NOFD extinguishes large fire in New Orleans East

Latest News

arena anniversary
The history of the NBA in New Orleans
David Scarborough, 36, from Lizana is confirmed to be a passenger on the helicopter that...
Lizana man aboard helicopter that crashed off Louisiana coast
The United States Coast Guard is responding to a helicopter crash about 10 miles off the...
Coast Guard searching for 4 aboard downed helicopter off Louisiana coast
Carnival season means King Cake
Somebody said you’re not supposed to eat king cake until Jan. 6