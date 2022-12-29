Storms Friday bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Humidity returns and brings storms with it for Friday.

Fog will be possible overnight Thursday into Friday morning when a line of storms will move through the area. Heavy rainfall is the biggest threat with these storms. The system will move through slowly, leading to one to three inches of rainfall across the area. This may cause street flooding.

Temperatures remain warm in the 70s with overnight lows New Years Eve in the 50s. The rain will clear out through the day Saturday leaving dry conditions for the holiday.

We remain warm and dry through the start of the week. Another round of storms moves in Tuesday through Wednesday. This system has a higher potential for severe weather. Behind the cold front associated with this low pressure system, temperatures will fall into the high 50s at the end of the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.