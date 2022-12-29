BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Storms Friday bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds

Warm temperatures continue
Storm threats
Storm threats(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Humidity returns and brings storms with it for Friday.

Fog will be possible overnight Thursday into Friday morning when a line of storms will move through the area. Heavy rainfall is the biggest threat with these storms. The system will move through slowly, leading to one to three inches of rainfall across the area. This may cause street flooding.

Temperatures remain warm in the 70s with overnight lows New Years Eve in the 50s. The rain will clear out through the day Saturday leaving dry conditions for the holiday.

We remain warm and dry through the start of the week. Another round of storms moves in Tuesday through Wednesday. This system has a higher potential for severe weather. Behind the cold front associated with this low pressure system, temperatures will fall into the high 50s at the end of the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell was identified by family members as the 43-year-old man...
Comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell identified as man slain outside New Orleans grocery store
New Orleans police investigated the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man Friday (Dec. 23) in the...
Man fatally shot outside downtown New Orleans grocery store
From left, Darryl Love and Tralana Humphrey have been named as 'persons of interest' whom NOPD...
Man, woman, car sought in killing of New Orleans comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell
New Orleans police are seeking to identify and locate these suspects -- considered to be armed...
NOPD releases photos of suspects, vehicle in Friday’s grocery store killing
Dark smoke billowed Monday afternoon (Dec. 26) from a large fire in New Orleans East that was...
NOFD extinguishes large fire in New Orleans East

Latest News

Expect 1 to 3 inches of rain as a frontal boundary brings showers and storms into the area.
Nicondra: More rain in the forecast as we head towards the New Year
Morning forecast for Thurs., Dec. 29
Morning forecast for Thurs., Dec. 29
Next 3 days
Above-normal weather lingers through the New Year
Afternoon forecast for Wed., Dec. 28
Afternoon forecast for Wed., Dec. 28