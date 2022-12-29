BBB Accredited Business
Three dead; four injured after a rash of violence unfolds across New Orleans just before the new year

Large police presence on Viola St. in the Plum Orchard neighborhood of New Orleans East.
Large police presence on Viola St. in the Plum Orchard neighborhood of New Orleans East.(WVUE FOX 8)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans has seen the highest homicide rate in 26 years. Three people are dead and four are injured after six separate shootings in New Orleans.

Around 11:30 a.m., NOPD responded to a call of a shooting at a residence in the 3100 block of Pittari Drive. Upon arrival, they discovered a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died at the scene.

Then around 1:47 p.m., NOPD responded to a call of a shooting at the intersection of Toulouse and Bourbon streets. Police say a man was shot multiple times in the 800 block of Toulouse Street.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The perpetrator was apprehended a few blocks away on Rampart Street. A 16-year-old suspect was arrested and booked with second-degree murder. The victim’s identity of that shooting has not been identified.

About four hours later, around 4:38 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of North Galvez Street.

Police say a male was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his body. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation into that shooting is ongoing. No further details are available at this time.

About an hour later, police responded to another shooting in the 2000 block of North Rocheblave Street. Police say around 5:25 p.m., a female was found in that area suffering from a gunshot wound.

No further details are available on this incident.

Then at 8:11 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 4800 block of Viola Street. According to police, a juvenile suffered from a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The second person at the scene was pronounced dead.

No additional information is currently available.

Then 20 minutes later, at 8:32 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of Josephine Street. Police say a man was taken to a local hospital after being shot.

No additional information is available on the condition of the man.

With the holiday weekend approaching and hundreds of visitors and locals expected in the French Quarter and surrounding areas, Interim NOPD Superintendent Michelle Woodfork directed 250 NOPD officers along with an additional 25 Louisiana State Police officers will be deployed over the weekend and will be working hard to protect everyone. 

“Our officers showed quick thinking and diligence today while apprehending the French Quarter shooting suspect. This same good police work will be in full force this weekend. I want to assure everyone, that the city, especially the French Quarter, will be adequately policed and protected,” said Superintendent Michelle Woodfork.

