Water-dousing store clerk has lengthy criminal record

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge convenience store clerk who blasted a homeless woman with a bucket of water has a long history of shoplifting, criminal records show.

Walmart, Albertson’s, and Best Buy are just some of the places where she has been caught red-handed with sticky fingers.

And that’s just in East Baton Rouge Parish. Records show she’s also been charged with theft in neighboring Livingston Parish six different times since 2014.

Now, Kasey Weber, 33, of Livingston Parish, can add a charge of simple battery to her lengthy record.

The convenience store worker accused of dousing a homeless woman with water has been issued a misdemeanor summons for simple battery.

Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a homeless woman outside a Baton Rouge convenience store is causing outrage among many.

Baton Rouge Police charged Weber with that latest offense Wednesday, December 28, after video showed her dousing a homeless woman with water went viral.

The disturbing story has since made national headlines.

Weber, who was fired from her job at the Triple S Food Mart on Foster Drive, told the owner she threw water on the homeless woman to get her and other homeless people to stop loitering outside of the store.

The video appears to have been taken during the city’s recent cold snap when temperatures were well below freezing. As for her penchant for stealing, Weber told an officer who arrested her for shoplifting in 2015 that she’d been arrested for the same crime four previous times, records state.

She told the arresting officer she often stole items to “support her boyfriend.” In that case, she was caught stealing merchandise from a Best Buy store on Millerville Drive in Baton Rouge. She was eventually sentenced to six months in parish prison for that crime.

A year earlier, in 2014, she was arrested three times for shoplifting across East Baton Rouge Parish. In one of those cases, she punched an undercover loss-prevention worker who tried to stop her from leaving an Albertson’s grocery store with a buggy she had loaded up with nearly $750 worth of stolen groceries. She was charged with battery and shoplifting. She was sentenced to a 90-day stay in parish prison, records show.

In another case that year, she was caught shoplifting with a male accomplice. The two were arrested outside of a Walmart store with a buggy containing four cases of stolen Bud Light beer, three pairs of men’s work boots, and one roll of paper towels. That incident also got her a 90-day sentence in parish prison.

In 2020, police say Weber was found passed out inside a vehicle near downtown Baton Rouge with drugs in plain view. The drug possession charge she received for that incident is still pending, records show.

