BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

5 arrested regarding death of Winnfield infant

High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.(file)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - Four adults and one juvenile were arrested following the death of an infant in Winnfield.

Winnfield Fire and Rescue and EMS responded to a 911 call on Dec. 19, 2022, regarding an unresponsive infant on Louisiana Street.

The infant was taken to Winn Parish Medical Center where the doctor pronounced her dead. Dr. James Lee, Winn Parish Coroner, claimed the infant had suffered blunt force trauma to the head and body, resulting in her death.

Winnfield City Police and Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated the case, which led to the arrest of the infant’s 11-year-old sibling. The juvenile’s charges have not been officially released. The sibling’s name cannot be released due to their age.

The juvenile is in custody and was scheduled for a hearing on Dec. 27, 2022. The Judge has not authorized the release of information regarding the juvenile’s hearing.

Along with the juvenile, four adults were also arrested:

  • Jakeithra Starks, 26
  • Laquetta Thomas, 36
  • DeKarian Starks, 24
  • Malia Snowden, 19

The adults were charged with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and booked into the Winnfield City Jail, then transferred to the Winn Parish Detention Center.

A bond was placed for each adult at $400,000.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell was identified by family members as the 43-year-old man...
Comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell identified as man slain outside New Orleans grocery store
New Orleans police investigated the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man Friday (Dec. 23) in the...
Man fatally shot outside downtown New Orleans grocery store
From left, Darryl Love and Tralana Humphrey have been named as 'persons of interest' whom NOPD...
Man, woman, car sought in killing of New Orleans comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell
A man died Wednesday (Dec. 28) after being shot outside a house in the 3100 block of Pittari...
Homeowner fatally shoots alleged armed intruder on West Bank, NOPD says
New Orleans police are seeking to identify and locate these suspects -- considered to be armed...
NOPD releases photos of suspects, vehicle in Friday’s grocery store killing

Latest News

Coast Guard suspends search for 4 missing from downed helicopter near Southwest Pass, Louisiana
Recovery efforts to resume Friday for four people aboard downed helicopter off Louisiana coast
A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for...
Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says
Family and friends of the SU nursing student killed in a mass shooting remembered her life
Family and friends of Southern University nursing student killed in mass shooting remember her life
Rescuers call of search for four missing helicopter passengers
Rescuers call of search for four missing helicopter passengers