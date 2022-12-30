BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for the weekend’s festivities.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the couple flagged down what they believed to be a rideshare vehicle in the 200 block of Bourbon Street just after 5 a.m. on Dec. 30.

Once the couple realized they were not going to their requested destination, police say they attempted to exit the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle demanded their cell phones and the victims complied and fled, the NOPD says.

It’s the second incident this week in the heart of the French Quarter as visitors arrive for college football’s Sugar Bowl between Alabama and Kansas State and New Year’s Eve celebrations on Saturday.

On Wednesday, a 29-year-old man died after being shot at the corner of Bourbon and Toulouse Streets in broad daylight. The NOPD says the victim had been shot multiple times around 1:47 p.m. He was transported to a hospital where he died, according to Hans Ganthier, commander of the NOPD’s Eighth District.

The 16-year-old perpetrator of the fatal shooting was apprehended a few blocks away on Rampart Street by officers from the Eighth and First districts, Ganthier said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell was identified by family members as the 43-year-old man...
Comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell identified as man slain outside New Orleans grocery store
New Orleans police investigated the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man Friday (Dec. 23) in the...
Man fatally shot outside downtown New Orleans grocery store
From left, Darryl Love and Tralana Humphrey have been named as 'persons of interest' whom NOPD...
Man, woman, car sought in killing of New Orleans comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell
A man died Wednesday (Dec. 28) after being shot outside a house in the 3100 block of Pittari...
Homeowner fatally shoots alleged armed intruder on West Bank, NOPD says
New Orleans police are seeking to identify and locate these suspects -- considered to be armed...
NOPD releases photos of suspects, vehicle in Friday’s grocery store killing

Latest News

Coast Guard suspends search for 4 missing from downed helicopter near Southwest Pass, Louisiana
Recovery efforts to resume Friday for four people aboard downed helicopter off Louisiana coast
Family and friends of the SU nursing student killed in a mass shooting remembered her life
Family and friends of Southern University nursing student killed in mass shooting remember her life
Rescuers call of search for four missing helicopter passengers
Rescuers call of search for four missing helicopter passengers
Sewerage and Water Board show up in West End to fix the leak
Sewerage and Water Board show up in West End to fix the leak