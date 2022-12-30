BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Family and friends of Southern University nursing student killed in mass shooting remember her life

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Family and friends of the Southern University nursing student killed in a mass shooting remembered her life.

Through tears, those who knew and loved Courtney Hughes held a balloon release in Algiers, followed by a second line.

The 19-year-old was one of two people killed early Monday morning in a shooting while people gathered for a Christmas party in the lower Ninth Ward.

MORE: Southern University student among those killed in Monday’s Ninth Ward party shooting

Hughes was a freshman at Southern University and graduated from Edna Karr High School. Her relatives and friends say the senseless violence in New Orleans needs to stop.

The shooting that killed Courtney Hughes also claimed the life of 19-year-old Kyron Peters.

Four others were wounded. Police have not identified any suspects or a possible motive.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell was identified by family members as the 43-year-old man...
Comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell identified as man slain outside New Orleans grocery store
New Orleans police investigated the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man Friday (Dec. 23) in the...
Man fatally shot outside downtown New Orleans grocery store
From left, Darryl Love and Tralana Humphrey have been named as 'persons of interest' whom NOPD...
Man, woman, car sought in killing of New Orleans comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell
New Orleans police are seeking to identify and locate these suspects -- considered to be armed...
NOPD releases photos of suspects, vehicle in Friday’s grocery store killing
Dark smoke billowed Monday afternoon (Dec. 26) from a large fire in New Orleans East that was...
NOFD extinguishes large fire in New Orleans East

Latest News

Rescuers call of search for four missing helicopter passengers
Rescuers call of search for four missing helicopter passengers
Sewerage and Water Board show up in West End to fix the leak
Sewerage and Water Board show up in West End to fix the leak
Family and friends of the SU nursing student killed in a mass shooting remembered her life
Family and friends of the SU nursing student killed in a mass shooting remembered her life
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
A dozen people shot across NOLA in 24 hours