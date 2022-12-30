Family and friends of Southern University nursing student killed in mass shooting remember her life

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Family and friends of the Southern University nursing student killed in a mass shooting remembered her life.

Through tears, those who knew and loved Courtney Hughes held a balloon release in Algiers, followed by a second line.

The 19-year-old was one of two people killed early Monday morning in a shooting while people gathered for a Christmas party in the lower Ninth Ward.

Hughes was a freshman at Southern University and graduated from Edna Karr High School. Her relatives and friends say the senseless violence in New Orleans needs to stop.

The shooting that killed Courtney Hughes also claimed the life of 19-year-old Kyron Peters.

Four others were wounded. Police have not identified any suspects or a possible motive.

