Keenan Cahill, famous YouTube lip-syncer, dies at 27

(WVUE) - Keenan Cahill, a YouTube star famous for his lip-synching videos with celebrities, has died at 27.

According to TMZ, Keenan had open heart surgery on Dec. 15, but there were complications during the procedure, and he had to be put on life support. Keenan died Thursday afternoon after being taken off life support.

“Keenan is an inspiration and let’s celebrate by remembering all the content he created, artists he collaborated with, music he produced and the love he had for everyone who supported him over the years,” his official Facebook account posted on Friday.

We are sad to announce the passing of Keenan Cahill. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of the... Posted by Keenan Cahill on Friday, December 30, 2022

His family set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs.

“We are devasted to announce that our nephew, Keenan Cahill, passed away on December 29th at the age of 27. Twelve days earlier he had open heart surgery and was starting to recover, but complications arose that he couldn’t overcome,” his aunt wrote on the GoFundMe.

At age one, Keenan was diagnosed with Maroteaux–Lamy syndrome, a “progressive condition that causes many tissues and organs to enlarge, become inflamed or scarred, and eventually waste away (atrophy),” according to the National Library of Medicine. Skeletal abnormalities also commonly occur with this condition.

Keenan had a massive following on social media. He first rose to fame in 2010 when he uploaded videos of himself lip-syncing hit songs. He caught the attention of many celebrities and would make cameos in his videos—many celebrities like 50 Cent, Jennifer Anniston and Katy Perry.

He had over 500 million views and more than 720,000 subscribers on his YouTube Channel.

