La. govt. worker kicked out of office after reporting ‘questionable contracts,’ attorney argues

Aerial view of downtown Baton Rouge, La.
Aerial view of downtown Baton Rouge, La.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana librarian is asking a Baton Rouge district judge to allow her to return to work, her attorney told WAFB.

Attorney Gregory Miller represents Rebecca Hamilton, the assistant secretary of the State Library of Louisiana. Miller said Hamilton has been sitting at home after being marched out of the office in late September but is still collecting a paycheck. He added someone in the agency cited claims of workplace misconduct against Hamilton as the reason they sent her home.

Miller claims the real reason Hamilton was dismissed from work is retaliation. He explained Hamilton became aware of “questionable contracts” overseen by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the state agency he runs, The Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism. He claims Hamilton made several reports about the contracts to state and federal agencies prior to being kicked out of the office.

Miller told WAFB he believes Nungesser does not have the authority to discipline Hamilton. He cited a state law to argue that the State Library of Louisiana Board of Commissioners can “discharge” employees from office.

Reached by phone on Thursday, Dec. 29, a spokeswoman for Nungesser said she was unaware of the allegations against Nungesser and the agency. She added Nungesser’s focus was on honoring Louisiana natives while he visits California for the Rose Bowl parade, which he’s expected to speak about Friday, Dec. 30.

