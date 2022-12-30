New Orleans 16-year-old killed on holiday family trip in California

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/KTVU) - Family, friends, and classmates are mourning the loss of Thomas Smith Jr., also known as Paulie, who was killed while visiting his family in the Bay Area of California for Christmas.

The 16-year-old Edna Karr sophomore was with his mother, Nakia Banks, visiting his aunt in Antioch when he was shot dead at a park.

“This is the worst Christmas I’ve ever had. I wouldn’t wish this on my enemy,” Banks told Fox affiliate KTVU. “He was a happy kid. He was a typical teenager. He liked to play games. He was a kid he didn’t deserve that. They have ruined my life forever.”

Family members say Paulie walked from his aunt’s home with a cousin to Williamson Ranch Park around 11:20 a.m. on Dec. 17.

Banks told KTVU she was napping when she heard screams that her son had been shot.

“When I got there, the paramedics [was] working on my son and I started holding his hand, and I started praying with him, and I started helping them work on him, but Paulie was gone,” she said.

Police are looking for a dark-colored sedan that was seen leaving the parking lot. Investigators believe Thomas and his cousin met with the occupants of the vehicle when the shooting happened.

“Whoever was in that car that shot my son, my son didn’t know him,” Banks said. “My son didn’t do anything. The only thing he did was walk to a park with his cousin. He didn’t deserve that, that was my baby.”

Banks described her son as a light-hearted joker, passionate about music, art, dancing, anime, and video games. Paulie was a tuba player in the Edna Karr High School marching band.

“I’m just so angry. I’m mad. I want justice,” Banks said. “I want to see the person locked up. I want anyone who is responsible to be held accountable.”

