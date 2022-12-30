BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Rain and storms for Friday should clear by New Year’s celebrations

Expect between 1 and 3 inches of rain through this evening
Wet weather across the region with storms around through the afternoon. Drier conditions return...
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:59 AM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Low clouds and fog around Friday morning as a line of rain and storms approaches from the west. Expect wet weather to stick around through most of the day. Some storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds. Most of southeast Louisiana will see widespread rain totals around an inch with areas of higher totals in the 2 to 3 inch range and isolated spots could see as much as 4 inches so a threat of Flash Flooding remains through the day. The boundary prompting the storms will push through by late this evening with major improvements on the way by Saturday afternoon. Sunshine will return and conditions look warm and pleasant for the New Year’s Eve celebrations and fireworks.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Storm threats
Storms Friday bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds
Expect 1 to 3 inches of rain as a frontal boundary brings showers and storms into the area.
Nicondra: More rain in the forecast as we head towards the New Year