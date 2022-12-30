Nicondra: Rain and storms for Friday should clear by New Year’s celebrations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Low clouds and fog around Friday morning as a line of rain and storms approaches from the west. Expect wet weather to stick around through most of the day. Some storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds. Most of southeast Louisiana will see widespread rain totals around an inch with areas of higher totals in the 2 to 3 inch range and isolated spots could see as much as 4 inches so a threat of Flash Flooding remains through the day. The boundary prompting the storms will push through by late this evening with major improvements on the way by Saturday afternoon. Sunshine will return and conditions look warm and pleasant for the New Year’s Eve celebrations and fireworks.

