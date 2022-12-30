Rain moves out just in time for New Years Eve

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The wet end to the week will move out in time for the holiday weekend.

A few scattered showers are possible behind the heaviest rain through Saturday morning, clearing out through the day. Saturday will be warm in the 70s. Temperatures fall into the 50s by midnight. Fog will be possible across the area through Sunday morning due to the lingering humidity.

Another storm system enters the area at the start of the week. Monday, temperatures will near 80 degrees ahead of the front, with high humidity and strong southerly winds. A slight chance for severe weather is outlined for the area including New Orleans, the North Shore and southern Mississippi.

Strong to severe storms will move through Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and stay weather aware heading into the first week of the New Year.

