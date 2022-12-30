BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Sabine Parish deputy passed away following medical event in Colorado

Deputy Adam Nelson
Deputy Adam Nelson(SPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that Deputy Adam Nelson, 26, passed away on December 29, 2022, after a medical event while on vacation in Colorado with his family.

Nelson worked for SPSO for nearly three years. He started as a correctional officer, then patrol deputy, and quickly became a member of the Sheriff’s Tactical Narcotics Team and Special Operations Group (S.O.G.). Nelson was also a member of the ATF Project Safe Neighborhoods Federal Task Force.

NPSO said Nelson’s passion for advanced, continuous law enforcement training and his tactical mindset caused him to excel in his narcotic and firearm investigations at the Sheriff’s Office.

“Adam was deeply committed to his job and the success of the Sheriff’s Office; he inspired all of us to push ourselves to our full potential,” said Chief Deputy Brad Walker.

Sheriff Mitchell asks the public to pray for the Sheriff’s Office and Nelson’s friends and family.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell was identified by family members as the 43-year-old man...
Comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell identified as man slain outside New Orleans grocery store
New Orleans police investigated the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man Friday (Dec. 23) in the...
Man fatally shot outside downtown New Orleans grocery store
From left, Darryl Love and Tralana Humphrey have been named as 'persons of interest' whom NOPD...
Man, woman, car sought in killing of New Orleans comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell
A man died Wednesday (Dec. 28) after being shot outside a house in the 3100 block of Pittari...
Homeowner fatally shoots alleged armed intruder on West Bank, NOPD says
New Orleans police are seeking to identify and locate these suspects -- considered to be armed...
NOPD releases photos of suspects, vehicle in Friday’s grocery store killing

Latest News

Thomas "Paulie" Smith, Jr. was visiting relatives in California for the holidays when he was...
New Orleans 16-year-old killed on holiday family trip in California
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
5 arrested regarding death of Winnfield infant
Coast Guard suspends search for 4 missing from downed helicopter near Southwest Pass, Louisiana
Recovery efforts to resume Friday for four people aboard downed helicopter off Louisiana coast
A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for...
Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says