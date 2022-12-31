Barbara Walters, legendary journalist, dies at 93
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - According to ABC News, the trailblazing television journalist Barbara Walters has died. She was 93.
She was a longtime ABC news anchor that became a dominant force in the news industry, once dominated by men.
This story is developing.
