Barbara Walters, legendary journalist, dies at 93

Barbara Walters
Barbara Walters
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - According to ABC News, the trailblazing television journalist Barbara Walters has died. She was 93.

She was a longtime ABC news anchor that became a dominant force in the news industry, once dominated by men.

This story is developing.

