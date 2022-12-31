Barbara Walters, legendary journalist, dies at 93

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - According to ABC News, the trailblazing television journalist Barbara Walters has died. She was 93.

She was a longtime ABC news anchor that became a dominant force in the news industry, once dominated by men.

This story is developing.

