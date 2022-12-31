BBB Accredited Business
Liquor stores in Texas to close for 61 hours, starting on New Year’s Eve

Texas liquor stores will be closed for 61 consecutive hours starting on New Year's Eve. (Source: KFDA)
By Sydnee Batzlaff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - Liquor stores in Texas will be bringing in the new year closed.

It happened with Christmas and it’s happening again with New Year’s Day.

KFDA reports if the holiday falls on a Sunday, Texas liquor stores must be closed the following Monday, translating into a 61-hour closure.

The closures are following a law backed by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

“Everybody needs to be smart, plan ahead a little bit,” said Scott Sturgeon, Party Stop liquor store owner.

After stores close at 9 p.m. on Saturday, the next chance to go to a liquor store will not be until Jan. 3 at 10 a.m.

And according to store owners, the planning doesn’t stop this year.

“It’s even going to be worse next year. We’ll be closed on Christmas, Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and that Sunday,” said Charles Leard, owner of M&R Liquor. “So, it’s going to be a little crazy.”

Although customers will not be able to buy liquor on New Year’s Day, store owners said it does give employees some much-needed time off, as the holidays are one of the busier seasons.

“It happens a few times, every few years, and it’s great for the employees to have two days off. Otherwise, we rarely get two days off in a row,” Leard said.

Liquor store owners said they also want to remind everyone to drink responsibly.

Copyright 2022 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

