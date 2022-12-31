BBB Accredited Business
Man fatally shot near Mid-City grocery store, NOPD says

A man was fatally shot Saturday around 11 a.m. near the intersection of Conti and David streets...
A man was fatally shot Saturday around 11 a.m. near the intersection of Conti and David streets in Mid-City, the NOPD said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Saturday morning (Dec. 31) near a busy Mid-City grocery store and popular strip mall, New Orleans police said.

The age and identity of the adult male victim have not been disclosed.

The NOPD offered little information but to say the man was reported shot at 11:02 a.m. near the intersection of Conti and David streets. The location is adjacent to the parking lot of the Winn-Dixie grocery store just off North Carrollton Avenue.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

