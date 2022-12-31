Nicondra: Fog expected as we bring in the new year

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a cloudy start on Saturday New Year’s Eve the afternoon turned out fairly nice with some sun breaking through the overcast and temperatures in the middle 70s. The evening will be on the cooler side with damp conditions around and temperatures in the 60s. As we head into the late night for the celebration heading into 2023 dense fog will become the issue. Plenty of moisture will hang around with dew points still in the 50s and temperatures dropping to the same range just around midnight. The fog will make for dangerous driving conditions and not ideal viewing for fireworks.

Better weather to come in 2023 after the foggy start clouds should lift and we will see a bit more sun for New Year’s Day. Temperatures warm into the middle 70s Sunday afternoon. Monday will be warmer still with a spotty shower or two moving into the forecast.

Another round of heavy rain and possibly severe storms comes Tuesday. Keep up with the forecast as we start the week ahead.

