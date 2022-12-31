BBB Accredited Business
Rain ends Saturday, but damp and foggy New Year’s Eve on the way

By Zack Fradella
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weather won’t be perfect as we ring in 2023, but it won’t be that bad, either.

Expect some showers and clouds to linger through the morning hours Saturday. This should begin to clear by afternoon, leading to the possibility of some sun before the day is out. Highs will remain mild behind this system as we top out in the low 70s.

The worry for New Year’s Eve won’t be rain, but the potential for dense fog. Expect a cool and damp midnight celebration, with dense fog likely settling in around the area. This makes for very dangerous driving conditions, so make sure to celebrate responsibly and keep yourself and others safe. Around midnight, the temperature should be falling into the 50s.

As for New Year’s Day, the foggy start will give way to a mixture of sun and clouds by afternoon. Highs remain in the 70s.

Our next storm chance comes Tuesday which could provide another chance at heavy rain and severe storms. That’s something we will be watching in the long-range forecast into next week. I do see a small, short-term cool down by the end of the first week of 2023.

