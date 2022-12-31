Rain ends today; damp and foggy New Year on the way

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’re now just hours away from ringing in 2023 and the weather won’t be perfect tonight but it won’t be all that bad either.

Expect some showers and clouds to linger through the morning hours today. This should begin to clear by afternoon leading to the possibility of some sun before the day is out. Highs will remain mild behind this system as we top out in the low 70s for today.

Tonight we aren’t worried about rain but I am concerned for the fog potential. It’s going to be one of those cool and damp midnight celebrations with dense fog likely settling in around the area. This makes for very dangerous driving conditions so make sure you take it easy and be safe. Around midnight the temperature should be falling into the 50s.

As for New Year’s Day, the foggy start will give way to a mixture of sun and clouds by afternoon. Highs remain in the 70s.

Our next storm chance comes on Tuesday which could provide another chance at heavy rains and severe storms. That’s something we will be watching in the long range forecast into next week. I do see a small, short-term cool down by the end of the first week of 2023.

