BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Woman arrested after pushing 3-year-old child onto train tracks, authorities say

Authorities in Oregon say a woman has been arrested after pushing a child onto train tracks. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV Staff, Drew Marine and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - An Oregon woman is facing several charges after authorities say she pushed a child onto train tracks earlier this week.

According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, a mother and her 3-year-old child were waiting for a train at the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform in Northeast Portland on Wednesday when Brianna Lace Workman, 32, shoved the child off the platform and onto the train tracks without provocation

KPTV reports the incident was captured on TriMet video surveillance that showed bystanders jumping out of their seats while Workman sat back down.

Authorities said the child landed face-first on the metal rail and rocks before quickly being rescued. The child reportedly had a severe headache and a small red mark on their forehead after the incident.

“There’s no excuse for that. I don’t understand why someone would do something like that,” said MAX rider Blaine Danley.

The district attorney’s office said Workman was arraigned on charges that include assault, interfering with public transportation, disorderly conduct and recklessly endangering another person.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell was identified by family members as the 43-year-old man...
Comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell identified as man slain outside New Orleans grocery store
From left, Darryl Love and Tralana Humphrey have been named as 'persons of interest' whom NOPD...
Man, woman, car sought in killing of New Orleans comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell
David Scarborough, 36, from Lizana is confirmed to be a passenger on the helicopter that...
Lizana man aboard helicopter that crashed off Louisiana coast
A man died Wednesday (Dec. 28) after being shot outside a house in the 3100 block of Pittari...
Homeowner fatally shoots alleged armed intruder on West Bank, NOPD says
New Orleans police are seeking to identify and locate these suspects -- considered to be armed...
NOPD releases photos of suspects, vehicle in Friday’s grocery store killing

Latest News

FILE - A flyer seeking information about the killings of four University of Idaho students who...
Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing
Damage is seen in Kyiv after Russian missile strikes on Saturday.
Russian strikes intensify as Ukrainians return for holiday
A man was fatally shot Saturday around 11 a.m. near the intersection of Conti and David streets...
Man fatally shot near Mid-City grocery store, NOPD says
FILE - Pope Benedict XVI blesses the faithful as he arrives in St. Peter's Square at the...
Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95